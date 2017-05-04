The PC Gaming Show is returning to E3 2017

Next month we're bringing back the PC Gaming Show, our E3 showcase of some of the most exciting upcoming games and hardware.

We're broadcasting the PC Gaming Show on Monday, June 12 at 10 AM PT. Watch it live on twitch.tv/pcgamer , or through our Facebook or YouTube pages. If you're near Los Angeles in June, we'd love to see you in the crowd of the Theatre at Ace Hotel. Reserve a ticket at pcgamingshow.com/tickets .

I'm glad to mention that we've teamed up with Intel to make this year's PC Gaming Show our best one yet. Also supporting the event will be Bohemia Interactive, Tripwire Interactive, Cygames, and Nexon. Joining these folks on stage will be our returning host, Sean "Day9" Plott, the ever-likable StarCraftsman.

If this year will be your first time tuning in, expect a mixture of announcements, new trailers and gameplay footage, updates on projects we're excited about, and candid conversations with game developers about what they're working on.