The PC Gamer Show: Gamescom, Age of Empires IV, and Mei's animated short

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we talk about the news out of Gamescom, including the Age of Empires 4 announcement, the debut of Mei's animated short, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

The music from this week's show is from the official Nidhogg 2 soundtrack. It's an excellent, disgusting fighting game where two players use swords, bows, and their fists to push past one another into the nidhogg's lair, a giant mythical snake creature that only gobbles up the victorious. Check out our review for more information.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Wes Fenlon

Rachel Weber

Bo Moore