The best Nvidia Shield deals for 2019

Picking up one of the best Nvidia shield deals going right now, but not be such a bad idea; it'll almost act as a bit of an audition for the illustrious game streaming future we've been promised (thanks, Google). This magical box, or 'micro-console', enables you to stream games, in glorious 4K, straight from your PC to your TV. No matter how near or far the two are to each other, and it provides a good way to try streaming tech out in your own home. Plus, streaming between your own machines and within your own home means there is no need for an additional machine. If you're intrigued by this, then you're in the right place as this guide will present you with the best Nvidia shield deals going.

In addition to streaming games in 4K, the Nvidia Shield offers the same quality and service for your entertainment needs too, giving you access to the film and TV providers like Netflix and Prime Video, but also those more niche services such as Plex and HBO Now—also all in 4K and HDR. Whats more, the Shield also comes with the ability to be a hub for your music streaming services such as Spotify and Amazon music, and, as its fully compatible with Google Assistant, it can be an access point to your smart home systems.

By snapping up one of the best Nvidia Shield deals, you'll get a gaming-focused, versatile entertainment hub that will provide an effective centre point for entertainment in your home, as well as another integrated cool piece of smart home tech.

Nvidia Shield deals - bundles

The Shield comes in two models and its peripherals can also be bought separately, and there’s know a tablet that can be thrown in the mix too. To avoid all the confusion and to ensure you pick up the best priced deal for whatever you need, here's a breakdown of how the Nvidia Shield family all pans out.

For those looking to harness the 4K HDR game-streaming power of the Nvidia Shield, the package aimed at gamers that includes a controller—similar to an Xbox One controller, it has vibration enabled within it and reportedly has a 50-hour or so battery life.

The vanilla package is the go-to usually, though, perfect for those entering the Shield world and not necessarily in need of Nvidia’s own controller. It comes as a standard device-and-remote package that you will get you going easily and speedily.

Nvidia Shield deals - accessories

The remote can be picked up individually, if you need to replace one or get an extra one for another Shield device (it's compatible with all Shield devices). Alongside its normal capabilities, you can plug your headphones directly into the remote and sit back to enjoy your TV, Film or gaming without disturbing anyone else. It lasts around 40 days on a single charge and when it does run out of juice, it only takes a few hours to fully charge.

The controller can also be picked up separately and is a worthwhile look if you get on with Nvidia handset. As well as the built-in vibration and 50-hour battery life, it is also compatible with PCs that have Windows 7, 8, 10 and GeForce GPUs and GeForce Experience software. This gives it a bit more versatility, particularly so when you can add in compatibility as a Bluetooth controller for use with android phones and tablets.

The Shield device that flies lowest under the radar is the Nvidia Shield Tablet K1. Labelled as the ultimate tablet for gamers upon its release, it has a 1080p, 8-inch screen and two front-facing speakers so looks and sounds the part. It also has an Nvidia Kepler GPU and 2.2 GHz quad-core CPU within giving it a fair bit of grunt, but it can also access the GeForce Now supercomputers via the cloud, and an enormous gaming library via the same method, enabling you to play on the go, sometimes at 60fps. It’s compatible with both the above remote and controller, however, there is some bad news: it has been discontinued. The good news is that it is still available at some retailers, so it is still possible to get your mitts on one—though nowadays you’ll be one of the lucky ones.

If the Shield isn't for you, but you still want to game in your living room, check out our list of the best gaming laptops for more options.