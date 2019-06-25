The best Australian EOFY 2019 PC gaming deals

Updated: Thursday, June 27
Australia's End of Financial Year PC deals are starting to flood in. Sure, Black Friday may be a bigger event now, in terms of the wealth of price drops, but the Australian EOFY sales are still an institution, and an especially appealing one if you're lucky enough to get a decent tax return. Most PC retailers are desperate to get rid of their stock before crunching the financial year numbers, so in the lead up to June 30 you'll see a lot of good PC gaming deals popping up.
To make it easier for you to keep track of all the Australian EOFY PC gaming deals, we'll be keeping this page updated over the coming weeks with all the best EOFY prices as they emerge. So bookmark it, keep the tab open, vigorously refresh it: it's going to be a bloodbath for your wallet. We won't be listing every deal here: usually, the discount has to be fairly substantial to warrant a listing, unless it's a high ticket item that's rarely discounted (so $50 off a $3000 gaming laptop ain't gonna cut it). At the time of writing, Dell has a bunch of noteworthy discounts going on some of its best gaming PCs, so these comprise the majority of deals at present. But in the coming weeks this page will evolve.
And if you don't find what you need in the EOFY sales, don't forget that the Amazon Prime Day PC deals begin in July too...
Laptops and desktops
Alienware M17 gaming laptop w. RTX 2060 | $2,999 (usually $3,699)
This one packs an RTX 2060, i7-8750, 16GB DDR4 and a 17.3inch IPS 1080p monitor. View Deal
Alienware M17 gaming laptop w. RTX 2070 | $3,499 (usually $4,299)
This boasts pretty much the same specs as above, except replaces the RTX 2060 with a more powerful RTX 2070. But you might want to look at the next entry before you fire away...View Deal
Alienware M17 gaming laptop w. RTX 2080 | $3,499 (usually $4,999)
Again, same specs, but with an RTX 2080. This is normally pricier than the RTX 2070 model, but their respective discounts mean they're currently the same price. No brainer, really.View Deal
Alienware M17 gaming laptop with i9, RTX 2080 | $4,499 (usually $6,298)
...and now the BFG of M17s, this one boasts an RTX 2080, i9-8950HK, 32GB RAM and a 17.3 inch 4k screen. Dizzying.View Deal
Alienware M15 gaming laptop w. RTX 2060 | $3,199 (usually $3,799)
This one packs roughly the same specs as the one above, except it has a smaller 15.6 inch screen.
View Deal
Alienware M15 gaming laptop w. RTX 2070 | $3,499 (usually $4,199)
Again, this boasts an i7-8750H, 15.6 inch 1080p screen and 16GB DDR4, except replaces the RTX 2060 above with an RTX 2070.
View Deal
Alienware M15 gaming laptop w. RTX 2080 | $3,999 (usually $4,899)
The most powerful M15 for your money, boasts an RTX 2080, 16GB DDR4, i7-8750H and an IPS 1080p screen.View Deal
Alienware M15 w. i9-8950HK and RTX 2080 | $4,599 (usually $5,699)
The M15's most extreme model, this gets you an i9-8950HK, RTX 2080, 32GB DDR4 and a 15.6 inch OLED 4K monitor. But perhaps you want the M17 with a bigger screen for $100 less? Look above.View Deal
Alienware Area 51M w. i7-9700 | $4,498 (usually $5,999)
The most modest 51M model, but still a biggie. Packs an i7-9700, RTX 2080, 32GB DDR4 and a 17.3 inch 1080p IPS screen.View Deal
Alienware Area 51M w. i9-9900K | $6,199 (usually $7,999)
Proof there's no need to be modest. Packs an i9-9900K, RTX 2080, 64GB DDR4 and a 17.3 inch 144Hz IPS screen.View Deal
Dell XPS Tower w GTX 1060 | $1,889 (was $2,699)
A standalone desktop PC boasting an i7,8700, GTX 1060 6GB, 16GB DDR4 and a 256GB SSD. You save over $700 on this one. View Deal
Dell XPS Tower w GTX 1070 | $2,099 (was $2,999)
Same as above, only this one boasts an RTX 1070 8GB. Here you're saving a whopping $900.View Deal
HP OMEN - 17-an116tx | $2,379 (usually $2,799)
Boasts an i7-8750H, 16GB DDR4, GTX 1060, a 256GB SSD and 1080p 17.3in screen. You save about $420 on this one.View Deal
Monitors
Acer KG281K 28 inch | $379 (was $499)
A nice discount on this 4K UHD 1ms FreeSync monitor. It's a TN panel, but a decent screen for gaming.View Deal
Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2518H | $713 (usually $1,019)
A chunky discount off this 1080p 25 inch G-sync enabled monitor.
View Deal
PC Headsets
Razer Nari Essential Gaming Headset | $126 (was $148)
A decent discount on a dependable set of cans. Boasts 16-hour battery life and THX spatial audio.View Deal
Steelseries Arctis 3 Bluetooth Headset | $159 (was $208)
A dependable headset with mic background noise cancellation, AirWeave ear cushions and a comfortable, lightweight design.View Deal
Roccat Khan Pro PC Gaming Headset - $91 (was $150)
Boasts high res audio, memory foam earpads, and passive noise cancelation.View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Headset | $468 (usually $548)
Still a very expensive pair of cans, but it boasts hi-res audio and all the premium trimmings, and is among our fave high-end sets.
View Deal
Razer Thresher Tournament Edition | $99 (usually $158)
A nice mid-ranger with 50mm audio drivers and memory foam can cushions.
View Deal
Audeze Mobius Bluetooth Gaming Headset | $497 (usually $648)
Among the most premium headsets on the market, this boasts head tracking and 3D audio.
Gaming Mice
Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition Mouse | $79 (usually $140)
Boasts 16,000 DPI and mechanical switches which can, according to Razer, withstand 50,000 million clicks. Should get you through a bunch of playthroughs of Diablo 3, then.View Deal
SteelSeries Rival 650 Wireless Mouse | $126 (was $167)
A decent saving on this wireless gaming mouse (which can also be used wired). Promises 24 hours of battery life and very fast charging.View Deal
Roccat Tyon Gaming Mouse | $92 (was $158)
A 16 button, 8200 DPI gaming mouse with easy-shift on-the-fly button duplicator, and other fancy features.View Deal
Keyboards
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 | $199 (usually $299)
A sweet mechanical keyboard with the usual flash RGB trimmings. There are 16.8 million colors to choose from.
View Deal
Razer BlackWidow Ultimate | $125 (usually $179)
Another BlackWidow model, this one isn't quite as plush as the above but is a sturdy workhorse nonetheless.View Deal
Graphics cards
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Ti | $1,599 (was $1,859)
A nice $250 off this RTX 2080 Ti. Boasts 11GB GDDR6. This will super-charge any PC build.View Deal
