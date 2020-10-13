The 10 most popular Prime Day PC gaming deals so far

These deals were gathered from our big list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals, as well as our buying guides elsewhere on the site, and ranked according to how many PC Gamer readers have checked them out. They're not all Amazon deals, as other retailers like to scooch in with their own deals during Prime Day, but they're all good discounts on good products—or products that are good enough for the price, like the Evoo Ultra Thin, which we don't recommend for gaming but will do just fine for researching and writing school papers.
We've included some popular expired or out-of-stock deals here just in case they come back, or so that we can recommend something similar. Here are the Amazon Prime Day deals that PC gamers are most interested in right now:
1. Razer Blade 15 |
$2599.99 $1,699.99 at Microsoft.com
Not an Amazon deal, but a deal during Prime Day: The Razer Blade 15 with a GeForce RTX 2070 is discounted on Microsoft's site. It's got great specs if you want something thin and stylish that's also powerful, though the 512GB SSD is a bit small.
A less-powerful Razer Blade Stealth 13 is also $1,499.99 on Amazon. We've collected more Prime Day laptop deals here.View Deal
2. HyperX Cloud Alpha S 7.1 Surround Headset |
$129.99 $59.46 at Amazon (Expired)
Sadly, this deal on one of our favorite gaming headsets has expired. It's still discounted, but only by $10. We'll keep an eye on it in case the price moves again. Check out our guide to the best gaming headsets for more options.View Deal
3. MSI Trident X Plus |
$2,499 $1,699 at Microsoft.com
A good price for a gaming PC that can run anything you throw at it, so we can understand why this has been doing so well. Yes, it may only have a last-gen RTX 2080, but that's still a capable card. And besides, it's not like anyone can even buy an RTX 3080 right now.View Deal
4. Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV |
$449 $299 at Amazon (Out of stock)
Amazon-related products, like Fire TVs, tend to get the biggest discounts on Prime Day. This 55-inch TV went fast, but other Fire TVs are on sale and still available. They're budget TVs so don't expect great picture quality, but they're cheap and they do the job of being TVs.
If you want a better 4K TV, check out our guide to the best gaming TVs.View Deal
5. Samsung CJ890 49-inch ultrawide |
$1,200.99 $699.99 at Amazon (Out of stock)
This absurdly large curved display didn't last long. It could come back into stock, but if not, the Acer XR382CQK is $907 on Amazon. It's also a curved ultrawide, but it's got a better, higher resolution 37.5" display (though with a slower refresh rate). View Deal
6. Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor |
$509.99 $384.99 at Dell
This isn't a Prime Day deal, but PC Gamer readers have noticed that this 240Hz Alienware monitor is marked down to $385 at Dell right now. On Amazon, you can only get one of these used. For most people, this is a better display pick than an oversized ultrawide like the one above, which costs twice the price.View Deal
7. Evoo Ultra Thin |
$239 $199 at Microsoft.com
Sometimes it's all about the price being right, and this ultra thin laptop dipping below $200 was all that was needed to catapult it up the popularity charts. You're not going to play the latest AAA games on it, but it'll handle more boring tasks competently. View Deal
8. Corsair MM300 mousepad |
$29.99 $14.99 at Amazon
It's our favorite mousepad, and it's practically big enough to land a plane on. With a non-slip rubber base and smooth tracking surface, it does its simple job excellently.View Deal
9. Razer DeathAdder v2 |
$69.99 $55.99 at Amazon
We pushed this rodent around our test labs earlier this year, and we were impressed by its class-leading 20,000 CPI sensor and how comfortable it was to use. It ranks as one of the best wired mice you can lay your hands on, although a bit pricey. At least it was. View Deal
10. Crucial MX500 1TB SATA SSD |
$114.99 $91.99 at Amazon
1TB of speedy SSD storage for under a $100 is big news. The fact that it's one of the best SATA drives out there makes it even more compelling. M.2 NVMe SSDs may be faster, but they're more expensive and you'll soon run out of ports for those. Another SATA model, the SK Hynix Gold S31, is an even better deal at $84.
We're not at all surprised that this has been so popular. They're clearly being snapped up by COD:MW players that can't wait for the patch.View Deal