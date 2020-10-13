Prime Day SSD deal: a fast 1TB SSD with DRAM for $84

SK Hynix has been making RAM for decades, but it's only gotten into selling SSDs like this one recently. The SK Hynix Gold S31 is 20% off for Amazon Prime Day, and that makes it one of the best SATA SSD deals we've seen, at only $84 for 1TB.

Unlike some other budget drives out there, The Gold SD1 doesn't skimp on important tech. It has a DRAM cache, which helps improve write speeds. The S31 is rated for 560 MB/s reads and 525 MB/s writes. Basically, if you're looking for a faster SSD than this, it's time to spring for an NVMe drive. But this is an excellent drive for a big game library (or a small game library, if it includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare).

Make sure to click the "Coupon" button on the Amazon page to save your 20%.

