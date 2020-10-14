The 5 best Prime Day PC gaming deals still available

The Amazon Prime Day deals clock is ticking down, but that doesn't mean there aren't still bargains to be had. We've spent the last few days hunting high and low to find the best deals on gaming laptops, monitors, SSDs, and everything else that makes us PC gamers happy. But they're going fast, so these are my picks for the five best Prime Day deals still available.

There haven't been a whole lot of individual components deals going down, but the changing of the current-gen guard might herald some movement on that front around Black Friday next month. But we still have some tasty full systems on offer, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune.

Though I will say the RTX 2070-powered Razer Blade 15 is mighty tempting at just $1,699.99 (down from $2,599.99)...

The affordable ABS gaming PC below will deliver serious PC power for an impressively low price. The same can be said for the RTX 2060-powered Asus Ryzen laptop too. There's a little delay on stock on that one now, but it's still worth a look because of that great price.

ABS Challenger Gaming PC | Ryzen 5 3600 | GTX 1660 | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $899.99 $549.99 at Newegg

While not the latest and greatest hardware on the market, this is a nice deal for a prebuilt with a 6-core/12-thread CPU paired with a GTX 1660 graphics card. Those two alone would cost $400.View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming A15 | RTX 2060 | $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

This is a more affordable version of the model we reviewed earlier this year. It is a fast laptop out of the box with a potent CPU and GPU combo, but we reckon you might want to pick up a second 8GB of RAM later on to bump it up a touch. View Deal

Dell 32-inch 1440p FreeSync | $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Dell make lovely monitors, and this 165Hz 1440p panel will make for a great big-screen gaming display. At 32-inches that curve will put you right at the heart of the action and the pixel pitch will still make for a sharp image. The 165Hz refresh is killer though, especially with the FreeSync options.View Deal

SK Hynix Gold S31 1TB SATA SSD | $159.99 $83.99 at Amazon

The S31's 560 MB/s read speeds max out SATA performance, making this a budget SSD that doesn't sacrifice speed. The cheapest 1TB SATA drive you'd actually want to buy right now.View Deal

Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB DDR 3600 | $137.99 $119.99 at Newegg

This speedy DDR4-3600 RAM kit pairs well with the latest AMD Ryzen and Intel's processors. While the CAS latency of 18 isn't too exciting, this kit will still deliver 32GB of RAM for a cent under $120. That's a whole lot of Corsair memory. View Deal

When does Prime Day end?

The official end point for Prime Day is 11:59pm PT on October 14, 2020. That's 3am ET on October 15, incidentally.

Prime Day now takes place across two days, and this year it fell on October 13 and October 14, 2020. That means today, at one minute to midnight Pacific Time, all deals will be over until next year, so best get moving if you want to pick up a bargain. Prime Day 2021 may fall earlier in the calendar year, however, as it has done in previous years.

There's always Black Friday if you miss out on anything today, don't forget.