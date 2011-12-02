Terraria is ultra cheap on Steam, patch 1.1 is live

Terraria is really, really cheap on Steam for another few hours, which is good news because Terraria's great. Check out our Terraria review to find out why. It just received a huge 1.1 update adding new monsters, weapons, accessories and a hard mode. It's available on Steam for just £1.50 / $2.50, a quarter of its normal price. Before you get started, check out our Terraria Beginner's Guide . It'll give you a few useful pointers to help you survive your first few hours, including instructions on how to build your first home.

Terraria's also part of Steam's new Daily Wishlist Giveaway. If you have a set of ten games in your wishlist you'll be entered into a draw to win them just by clicking on the Steam Terraria page , so make sure you're logged into Steam while checking out the deal.