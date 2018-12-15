Tech products are 10% off on eBay right now

Earlier this week, eBay released a site-wide promo code that took 15% off the price of many PC peripherals. For the rest of today (ending at midnight PT), you can now get 10% off most tech products.
The maximum discount this time is $75, so this isn't the best eBay promotion in recent months, but you can still grab PC parts and accessories at good prices. All you need to do is enter code PICKUPSALE at checkout to get the discount. Here are some items we found that work with the code:
- EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra — $744.99 ($75 off)
- EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti SC — $386.99 ($43 off)
- Intel 545s 512GB SATA SSD — $49.49 ($5.50 off)
- Samsung 860 Evo 250GB SSD — $62.99 ($8 off)
- Intel Core i7-8700K — $333.98 ($37 off)
- Intel Core i5-8600K — $234.98 ($26 off)
- Logitech G602 Wireless Mouse — $34.77 ($3.70 off)
- Logitech Orion Spectrum G910 Keyboard — $80.99 ($9 off)
The code works on new and used items alike, so have a blast. You can use the same code to save 15% on non-tech products too.
