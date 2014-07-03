Super Time Force Ultra headed to Steam this season

Super Time Force will throw off the shackles of Xbox exclusivity soon and make its way to Steam. The sidescrolling shooter will release for PC this summer (or winter in Australia) in an Ultra edition, which developers Capybara Games says will add "some very cool (but presently very secret) stuff".

'Sidescrolling shooter' does the game a disservice. Central to the game is its time manipulation mechanic, which players must wield in order to navigate levels before the timer runs out. Three characters can be controlled and switched on the fly, each with their own special abilities. It's actually more of a puzzle game than a shooter, but you'll also need quick reflexes and a tonne of patience.

The trailer below should give you some indication. Avoid if you're prone to destructive tantrums.

Capybara Games is currently developing Below , a similarly difficult (and beautiful) roguelike adventure. It's also coming to Steam .