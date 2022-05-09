Summer Games Done Quick features back-to-back Elden Ring runs

Audio player loading…

The schedule for the Summer Games Done Quick event running from June 26 to July 3 has been unveiled. It's looking like a pretty stacked lineup this year, but I've listed some of the spiciest-looking entries below:

Ocarina of Time Beta Showcase

Friday July 3, 4:57 PM PST / 12:57 AM BST

dwangoAC, TASBot, Savestate, Sauraen

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time underwent significant changes all the way up to its release in 1998, and last year a collection of early versions of maps cut during development leaked online. Modders have been able to get them working in game, and this showcase looks like it could be an interesting, informative deep dive on these early designs.

Superhot VR Any%

Saturday July 2, 7:21 AM PST / 3:21 PM BST

davidtki

The mega stylish time stop shooter Superhot is a natural fit for both speedrunning and VR, so davidtki's planned run looks like a slam dunk for GDQ. We've previously covered the joys of VR speedrunning with Buffet Time's Half-Life: Alyx run at SGDQ 2020, and he also has a run scheduled for this year's event. I don't know if the novelty of a VR speedrun will ever wear off for me. It looks pretty physically demanding—finally, a speedrun for the jocks.

Elden Ring All Remembrances/Any% back-to-back

Saturday July 2, 7:25 PM, 9:35 PM PST / Sunday July 3, 3:25 AM, 5:35 AM BST

catalystz, HYP3RSOMNIAC

It seems like everybody's caught Elden Ring fever these days, and the rapid contraction of its any% world record to under nine minutes shortly after release was a sight to behold. SGDQ is running that blink-and-you'll-miss-it any% by catalystz right after a marathon "all Remembrances" by HYP3RSOMNIAC. All Remembrances entails killing all mainline (and some optional) bosses in the game, but thankfully not every last one of Elden Ring's 165 bad boys with big health bars: Souls series speedrunner LilAggy seems to hold the world record there with a whopping 7:45:45 time.

Mass Effect Any% No Mako

Sunday June 26, 12:48 PM PST / 8:48 PM BST

MikeWave

A "No Mako" run of BioWare's classic sci-fi ARPG entails breaking boundaries in the game world such that you don't need to use ME1's infamous offroad APC. I'm just incensed that these speedrunners are avoiding what is objectively, undeniably the best part of the game. I'm not joking, no Mako slander in my household.