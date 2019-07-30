Street Fighter 5 is getting a free trial in August

Next month, Street Fighter 5 will temporarily shed its price, giving everyone the chance to play on Steam and PS4. This isn't the first time it's hosted free players, but this time you'll also get to play with all the Season 3 characters.

The free trial, announced on Twitter, will include all 16 of the launch characters, which should keep you brawling for a while, along with the six you'd get with the Season 3 DLC. That means you get Blanka, Cody, Falke, Sagat, Sakura and an Abraham Lincoln impersonator. How does he manage to keep that hat on during a fight?

You'll be able to duke it out with all 22 characters from August 1 through August 11, which seems like a reasonable amount of time to decide if you want to splash out and keep it in your library.

If you decide to buy it, there are a couple of different versions, the more expensive of which includes the seasonal character passes. Even with that, however, there's still a lot of additional DLC, but it's mostly just costumes.