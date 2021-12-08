Star Wars: The Old Republic expansion delayed into next year

BioWare has delayed the imminent release of Star Wars: The Old Republic 's new Legacy of the Sith expansion, moving it from December 14 to February 15, 2022. According to project director Keith Kanneg, the delay is due in part to feedback from a recent public test server showing.

"Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time," Kanneg wrote . "We’re focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve.

"In addition, during our public test server (PTS) your feedback was invaluable in helping us to shape this expansion."

Despite the delay, "the majority of the expansion" with the exception of its story content will return to the PTS later this week, Kanneg added.