Star Wars: The Old Republic expansion Legacy of the Sith comes out December 14

Legacy of the Sith, the big expansion celebrating the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic, will be out on December 14. BioWare announced the date during a livestream with the development team, following an interview with Enuka Okuma, who voices returning character Tau Idair.

Legacy of the Sith will send players to the planet Manaan, aka that one water world from Knights of the Old Republic where you got attacked by all the sharks. This time, you'll be on Manaan to find out what renegade sith Darth Malgus is up to, as well as catching up with various returning story characters like the aforementioned Tau Idair, Arn Peralun, Major Anri, Lana Beniko, and Darth Rivix. There's also a new flashpoint on a snow planet called Elom, and releasing shortly after, an operation called R-4 Anomaly set on a research base run by a creepy Sith cult.

At the same time as Legacy of the Sith launches, an update will roll out the new combat style system. It'll let players choose combat abilities of different classes from level one, rather than having to wait until they hit level 10 and unlock an advanced class.

During the buildup to Legacy of the Sith, the Old Republic's classic cinematic trailers started being rereleased in shiny 4K versions. The original 'Deceived' trailer was up first, and now 'Return', 'Hope', 'Sacrifice', and 'Betrayed' have received the same treatment. You can watch them below.