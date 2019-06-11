Spyro Reignited Trilogy confirmed for PC

There's been one burning question on everyone's mind at E3 this year: Will Spiro Reignited Trilogy be released on PC? We were already pretty sure the answer was "yes," but today Activision laid all doubt to rest with confirmation that it's coming to Steam—yes, Steam—on September 3.

The Reignited Trilogy will include the classic console action of Spyro the Dragon (1998), Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage (1999), and Spyro: Year of the Dragon (2000), overhauled with "enhanced environments, a remastered soundtrack, updated controls, brand-new lighting and recreated cinematics." The PC version will also support 4K resolution and uncapped framerates.

"Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a love letter to the fans," Activision vice president Michelle Fonseca said. "Our goal is to transport players back to their precious memories from the ‘90s, while also inviting new fans to dive into Spyro’s world on whatever platform they desire."

The trilogy is actually available for pre-purchase now for $40/£35/€40 on Steam, where you can also find the system requirements:

Minimum:

(Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system)

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300 Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) | AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2 GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) | AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2 GB) DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended: