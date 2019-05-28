Spyro Reignited Trilogy on PC mentioned by ratings board

After landing on consoles last year, you might be wondering if Spyro Reignited Trilogy is going to come to PC, too. It's now been mentioned by a Taiwanese ratings board, suggesting it's on the way.

As a recap, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy updates the original three Spyro games that landed on PSone towards the end of the '90s and early '00s. Those games are Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Revenge (damn that Ripto!) and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, all by Insomniac, who went on to make the decent Ratchet & Clank series after that. It was released on consoles in November.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy on PC is being ported by Iron Galaxy Studios, according to ratings board leak

According to the Taiwanese ratings board, Spyro Reignited Trilogy is headed to PC, ported by Iron Galaxy pic.twitter.com/smdJrZjRcRMay 28, 2019

Your wait may be coming to an end for Spyro Reignited Trilogy coming to PC, if this Taiwanese ratings board leak is anything to go by. Iron Galaxy also handled the port for Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy.

Below, read everything we knew in the lead up to this leak.

Crash Bandicoot came to PC, which makes it possible Spyro Reignited Trilogy will too

The hell is going on in this screenshot?

The biggest suggestion that Spyro's remastered trilogy could come to PC is that Crash Bandicoot's N-Sane Trilogy did so in 2018, taking us by surprise. The common factor here is that Activision owns the rights to both characters, and that it published both the N-Sane Trilogy and Reignited Trilogy on consoles. On that basis, a PC version does seem possible. That said, both collections have different developers (Vicarious Visions for Crash, Toys for Bob for Spyro), and Iron Galaxy Studios was specifically brought on-board with Crash to help make a PC release.

There was almost exactly a year between the release date of Crash on PS4 and Crash on other formats, which suggests the possibility of an exclusivity deal. No exclusivity seems to apply this time, though: Spyro was released on Xbox One at the same time as PS4. To speculate, it's possible that if Activision was planning to bring the game to PC, it might've done so already.

Crash looks like it sold okay on PC—Steam Spy estimates the game has between 100,000 and 200,000 owners.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy was briefly listed for PC, but it was an error

PC was briefly listed as a format on the official Spyro site, alongside a similarly unannounced Switch version, but this was an error that's since been corrected. It's possible Activision isn't done bringing the games to other platforms, however: Nintendo's official store listed the game for Switch earlier this year. Retailer errors are common, though, and can't be taken as evidence of anything.