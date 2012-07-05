Slender Man game released, scare the hell out of yourself for free

Update: For more scares, Slender creator Mark “AgentParsec” Hadley has released a new free game: Where Am I?

You can also read about our own heart-stopping Slender hands-on . Original article below.

You might not have heard of the Slender Man, but he has heard of you. Created in a Something Awful thread about fake paranormal images (one of which is in the thumbnail) and has since become a terrifyingly creepy meme, popping up all over the internet, most famously as the inspiration for Minecraft's Endermen . Now he has his own game. Yikes.

Eurogamer have drawn our attention to Slender. It's a free indie horror game with no weapons and no fighting. The goal of the game is simple, you must find eight notes about the Slender Man, all unnervingly demented scrawls. At any time the Slender Man may appear. He does not attack you, but looking at him will drive you insane. Look long enough and your sanity meter will drain to nothing, ending the game. Oh and everything is pitch black, illuminated only by a weak torch. It's a simple premise but one that rapidly becomes incredibly tense and scary, and the fact that the Slender Man himself is so damn creepy makes it even worse.

If you want to check out Slender you can't get it from the official website right now, because too much traffic has taken it down, but it's currently being mirrored on Reddit . If you've never heard of the Slender Man before, you're lucky, but if you fancy creeping yourself out, his TV Tropes page is a good place to start.

Yes, I just linked to Something Awful, Reddit and TV Tropes in one post. None of you are going to get anything productive done today. If you'd rather experience the horror of fleeing the Slender Man with some pals for company, you might want to keep an eye on Slender: Source , a new version of this Slender Man game rendered in Valve's signature engine.