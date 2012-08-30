Where Am I? game from Slender creator is frightfully ominous

A corridor stretches before you. Draped in murky tones of grey and black and punctuated by pools of light, the passageway beckons you forward. You're unarmed. No information appears on the screen. You can't even jump. The only goal: figure out where the hell you are.

Where Am I? is the newest project by indie developer Mark "AgentParsec" Hadley, creator of the hit shiver-fest Slender . As part of Ludum Dare's 48-hour game jam , where developers gather to craft games over the course of a weekend, Where Am I? mirrors Slender's straightforwardness, mounting foreboding, and less-is-more scare factor. The disorientation grows as you walk, your vision scrambling with a static effect and hallways seemingly opening and closing on their own. It results in a better-than-coffee wakeup jolt of terror -- an impressive feat, considering I'm sitting in a brightly lit office in the middle of the day.

Want to play? Hadley's official website hosts the browser-based version, and you can also download a higher-resolution version for free.