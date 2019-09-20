Save up to $630 on a Lenovo Legion C730 RTX 2070-powered Mini Gaming Cube

Lenovo is currently running a sale of their tiny powerhouse gaming PC, the Legion C730 Mini Gaming Cube.

There's a handful of models on sale that you can choose from. Of what's available, we really the dig first one on the list (Part Number: 90JH005VUS) for $1,499.00 and the fourth (Part Number: 90JH005WUS) $1,599.99.

Both come with 32GB DDR4 memory and more notably, an RTX 2070 8GB graphics card. The former has better storage with a 1TB SSD while the latter has a better CPU with an Intel i9-9900K Processor.

The sale slashes away more than $600 on both models. Not a bad price if you're looking for a powerful desktop gaming PC that actually won't take up a lot of space on your desktop.

The only major complaint is this model of the C730 Cube has no USB-C ports, but it does have 2 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3.1, and 2 USB 3.0 ports to make up for it.

Regardless of what model you go with make sure you use the coupon code TSM10 at check out the apply the discount.