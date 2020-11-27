Save £200 on this mid-spec gaming PC with a 10th gen Intel CPU

Just because it's Black Friday it doesn't mean you have to take a hammer to your bank account and order the most expensive thing possible. There are still great deals floating around for mid-range PC builds, like the one featured here. For just under 800 quid the Acer Nitro N50-610 gets you a 10th gen Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Super.

You won't be playing Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K with ultra raytracing enabled with this thing, but it'll run plenty of games, old and new, at a solid frame rate at 1080p. The CPU, an Intel Core i5 10400F has a base clock of 2.9GHz but can boost all the way up to 4.3GHz when needed.

Acer Nitro N50-610 | Intel i5 | GTX 1660 Super | £999.99 £799.98 at Ebuyer (save $200)

For your money, you also get an array of USB 3.1 ports, a 500W power supply, a wireless mouse and keyboard, and Bluetooth built-in. If you're looking for a solid first PC and don't fancy forking out a grand or more for a top of the line rig, this is a good choice. And Acer is normally a reliable brand.

But, of course, buying a pre-built PC isn't the end of the story. There's plenty of scope for upgrading here, particularly the graphics card. The GTX 1660 Super is a fine card for 1080p gaming, although it does lack the hardware to play around with the latest ray-tracing games. Jumping up to an RTX 3060, when it's launched, would be good a call.