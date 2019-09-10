Save $200 on this great pre-built GTX 1660 gaming PC

If you're in the market for affordable gaming PC with decent components, the ABS Mage E might be worth your attention. It's equipped with a GTX 1660 6GB with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. It's on sale at Newegg for only $799.99, saving you $200 off the regular price.

A pretty good choice for a gamer on a budget who perhaps doesn't feel comfortable building a PC themselves. You also have a decent base if you're looking upgrade down the road. The GeForce GTX 1660 provides you solid performance at 1080p, even though we are pretty much at the end of the GTX life cycle. That being said, it's still considered one of the best graphics cards you can pick up on a budget.

This build also includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC which means you can start playing Gears 5 as soon as you boot up and fill you your room with the ominous blue glow provided from the Mage E's LED fans. Oh, you also get a keyboard and mouse included which will save you a couple of bucks.