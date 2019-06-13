Save 10% on a Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop with RTX graphics

It's still possible to spend thousands (plural) of dollars on a gaming laptop, but it's certainly not necessary to dive that deep into your wallet or purse. Potent laptops capable of playing at 1080p and higher are rather affordable these days. Driving this point home is a 10 percent discount that is available on Lenovo's current-generation Legion Y540 laptop line with GeForce RTX graphics.

The Y540 is the more affordable version of the Y740 that we reviewed in March, and which we consider one of the best gaming laptops. It's available in both 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch form factors, and coupon code (RTXLEGION10) works on both, so long as you select a configuration that comes standard with a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop | Save 10 percent

Using coupon code RTXLEGION10, you can save $160 on the 15.6-inch Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop, and $163 on the 17.3-inch model, both with a GeForce RTX 2060 underneath the hood.

View Deal

The 15.6-inch model costs $1,439.99 after applying the coupon code, saving you $160. It's a robust configuration consisting of an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of DDR4-2666 memory, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD (7200 rpm), and of course an RTX 2060 GPU. The display is an IPS screen with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

If you prefer a bigger display, pricing on the 17.3-inch model runs $1,466.99 after coupon, a savings of $163 over its normal price. It has mostly the same specs (including resolution and refresh rate), but trades the physically larger screen for a smaller 256GB SSD (while retaining the 1TB HDD).

On desktops, we found the RTX 2060 to average above 144 frames per second at 1080p at both medium and ultra settings—it's a little faster than the previous generation GTX 1070 Ti. Unlike GTX cards, however, the RTX 2060 also has dedicated hardware (RT cores) to throw at ray-traced workloads in games.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.