Saints Row 4 system specs announced

Get ready for the most sensible Saints Row 4 news piece you will ever read. There will be no dubstep gun, no super-powers, no Presidential swagger. Instead, it's cold, hard statistics, as we take a look at the recently announced system specs for the increasingly ridiculous open world sequel. Who needs a multi-foot rubber phallus when you've got adequate amounts of RAM?

Minimum:



OS: Windows Vista (x86 or x64) with SP2

Processor: Any Quad Core Processor (Intel Core i5 or AMD Phenom II X4) or 3.0+ Dual Core CPU

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Hard Disk Space: 10 GB HD space

Video Card: 1GB Video RAM GPU w/ Shader

DirectX: 11

Sound: 100% DirectX 9.0C compliant sound card or equivalent onboard sound

Recommended:



OS: Windows Vista (x86 or x64) with SP2

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q9300 (4 * 2500 MHz) or AMD Phenom 9850 (4 * 2500 MHz)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Hard Disk Space: 10 GB HD space

Video Card: Radeon HD 5850 (1024 MB) or GeForce GTX 260 GTS (1024 MB)

DirectX: 11

Sound: 100% DirectX 9.0C compliant sound card or equivalent onboard sound

So pretty much what you'd expect for a standard current-gen game. Although, Saints Row 4 will be the first in the series with a minimum DirectX 11 requirement, meaning it won't work for the dwindling population of Win XP users. Interestingly, for a game running on what appears to be the same engine as its predecessor, the minimum requirements are noticeably higher. I say "interestingly"...

Oh go on then, here's a stupid video of silly things happening.

