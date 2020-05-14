Saints Row is a ludicrous open world action series about doing ludicrous things with ludicrous powers (and, also, dildo bats). Abilities you unlock throughout Saints Row the Third let you sprint forever, reload guns instantly, and walk away from explosions without a scratch, but it doesn't have the fourth game's crazy super powers, which give you telekinesis and let you super jump across the world. With these Saints Row 3 cheats, however, you can still play god.

The Saints Row the Third cheats below let you spawn in weapons and vehicles, and also let you manipulate some of the game's major systems. You can change the weather, earn instant gang notoriety, or turn all the pedestrians into zombies.

As far as we know, these Saints Row 3 cheats will all work in Saints Row the Third Remastered the same as they do in the original game. Here's how to use them, and all the codes you need to know.

How to use Saints Row the Third cheats

Inputting these cheat codes in Saints Row 3 is simple. In-game, pull up your cell phone (Tab on keyboard, Back button on Xbox controller). Select Extras and then Cheats. That's right—there's a dedicated cheats menu.

Select Cheats, click Add Cheats, and then type in one of the cheat codes below and click Accept. And that's it. Cheat added.

Saints Row the Third cheat codes

Saints Row 3 ability and item cheats

cheese - Get $100,000

- Get $100,000 letsrock - Get all weapons

- Get all weapons lolz - Gang notoriety +1

- Gang notoriety +1 oops - Remove gang notoriety

- Remove gang notoriety pissoffpigs - Police notoriety +1

- Police notoriety +1 goodygoody - Remove police notoriety

- Remove police notoriety whatitmeanstome - Gain respect

- Gain respect goldengun - One-hit kills

- One-hit kills runfast - Gain infinite sprint

- Gain infinite sprint repaircar - Fix car

- Fix car vroom - Your vehicle is invulnerable

- Your vehicle is invulnerable isquishyou - Your vehicle crushes others

Saints Row 3 world cheats

notrated - Everyone killed explodes into a bloody mess

- Everyone killed explodes into a bloody mess fryhole - Dead bodies float into the air

- Dead bodies float into the air brains - Zombie pedestrians

- Zombie pedestrians dui - Drunk pedestrians

- Drunk pedestrians mascot - Mascot pedestrians

- Mascot pedestrians hohoho - 'Pimp and ho' pedestrians

- 'Pimp and ho' pedestrians clearskies - Sunny weather

- Sunny weather overcast - Cloudy weather

- Cloudy weather lightrain - Rainy weather

- Rainy weather heavyrain - Heavy rainy weather

Saints Row 3 weapon spawn cheats

givesheperd - Get 45 Shepherd

- Get 45 Shepherd giveapoca - Get Apocafists

- Get Apocafists givear55 - Get AR 55

- Get AR 55 giveultimax - Get AS3 Ultimax

- Get AS3 Ultimax givebaseball - Get baseball bat

- Get baseball bat givechainsaw - Get chainsaw

- Get chainsaw givecyber - Get Cyber Buster

- Get Cyber Buster givecybersmg - Get Cyber Blaster

- Get Cyber Blaster giveblossom - Get D4TH Blossom

- Get D4TH Blossom giveelectric - Get electric grenade

- Get electric grenade giveflamethrower - Get flamethrower

- Get flamethrower giveflashbang - Get flash bang

- Get flash bang givelauncher - Get GL G20 Grenade Launcher

- Get GL G20 Grenade Launcher givedigger - Get Grave Digger

- Get Grave Digger givegrenade - Get grenade

- Get grenade givekrukov - Get K-8 Krukov

- Get K-8 Krukov givekobra - Get KA-1 Kobra

- Get KA-1 Kobra givesniper - Get McManus 2015

- Get McManus 2015 giveminigun - Get Minigun

- Get Minigun givemolotov - Get molotov

- Get molotov givesword - Get Nocturne

- Get Nocturne givercgun - Get RC Possessor

- Get RC Possessor givedrone - Get Reaper Drone

- Get Reaper Drone giverpg - Get RPG

- Get RPG givehammer - Get S3X Hammer

- Get S3X Hammer giveairstrike - Get SA-3 Airstrike

- Get SA-3 Airstrike givesatchel - Get satchel charge

- Get satchel charge giverocket - Get Shock Hammer

- Get Shock Hammer givesonic - Get Sonic Boom

- Get Sonic Boom givestungun - Get stun gun

- Get stun gun givetek - Get TEK Z-10

- Get TEK Z-10 givedildo - Get The Perpetrator

- Get The Perpetrator giveslm8 - Get Viper Laser Rifle

Saints Row 3 vehicle spawn cheats