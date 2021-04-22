Where to find safes in Fortnite

Fortnite season 6 week 6 is here, and with it comes a new batch of challenges to complete. Thankfully, this week's challenges aren't anything too drastic. This time, Epic wants you to open three safes hidden around the Fortnite map.

Unless you've been an eagle-eyed player, you've probably missed where these safes are located. There's no sense in running around the map without a clue, so we've done the legwork for you.

Here's where to find every safe in Fortnite:

Where to open safes in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

All the safes you'll need can be found in Pleasant Park. Four possible locations will spawn a safe inside a house. They're not that big, and are usually tucked away in a corner, so keep a sharp eye out.

Note: The safes don't have a 100% spawn rate, so it may take an annoying number of tries to complete this task.

Safe location 1: House in the southwest. Second floor in the corner next to a dresser.

Safe location 2: House in the northwest. Second floor on the left as you go up the stairs, where a bit of wall exposes a crawlspace/attic.

Safe location 3: House in the northeast. First floor by a desk.

Safe location 4: House in the southeast. On the top floor by the drawing table.

Again, you may need to do several matches to get three safes. Thankfully, once you do find a safe, all you need to do is interact with it when prompted.

