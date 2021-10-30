Roblox has been down for nearly two days

Roblox, one of the most popular games in the world, has been unavailable for nearly two days. The massive games platform, most used by children under 13, first started having issues the evening of October 28th at 7PM ET, and both the game and its website haven't been working since. Roblox Corporation has only issued two statements since the outage began, both on Twitter, saying that they're "working hard" to get things back to normal.

Other than those statements, there has been no information about nor cause given for the outage. There is currently no time frame as to when Roblox will come back online. At publishing time, that means Roblox has been down for 46 hours, which I'm sure has been an absolute nightmare for at least one parent.

Still making progress on today’s outage. We’ll continue to keep you updated. Once again, we apologize for the delay. We know that this outage was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.October 29, 2021 See more

A third statement was posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, but was deleted minutes later. That statement said that developers Roblox Corporation believed it had "identified one of the underlying causes of the outage and are in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running as soon as possible." It's not yet known why the statement was deleted, though PC Gamer has reached out for an answer or any update on the situation.

A cropped screenshot of the deleted Tweet appears below.

(Image credit: Twitter, Roblox)

Roblox is perhaps the largest game in the world with over 200 million monthly players, though it studiously calls itself a "platform" with "experiences" rather than a game. That's because Roblox is more of a framework for game creation, a game platform rather than a single unified game.

The last years have been huge for Roblox, as children stuck inside during the pandemic fueled rapid growth and the company went public. Despite that success, it has been assailed by controversies including a large music industry lawsuit and allegations that it exploits the labor of vulnerable young developers to make a profit.

For more on Roblox, you can check out our article on everything you need to know about Roblox.