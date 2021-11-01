After a three-day outage, Roblox is back online

Roblox, an online games platform with over 200 million monthly players that is used by two-thirds of kids aged 9 to 12 in the US, was down for three days before returning to normal operations at 4.45 pm PST on October 31.

Beginning on October 28 at 4 pm PST, Roblox was hit by a server disruption that its status page described as an "internal system issue". Many players blamed it on the popularity of a giveaway called the Chipotle Boorito Maze, in which players could earn daily items by navigating a maze, and get a free burrito by dressing up in a "a Chipotle-inspired costume". Roblox tried to tamp down this theory, tweeting that "this outage was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform."

From 12.50 pm PST on October 31, Roblox began allowing some users to connect, writing that, "Traffic is being allowed incrementally. Some, but not all players will have access." The outage officially ended at 4.45 pm, when normal service was resumed and parents rejoiced.

Speaking to The Verge, a spokesperson for Roblox said the outage was not caused by an "external intrusion."