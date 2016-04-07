Riotoro's ultra-compact Prism CR1080 case swallows full-size ATX components

If you're wanting to build a system with full-size ATX components but don't have space for a hulking full-tower or even a mid-tower chassis, don't fret, there are solutions out there. One of them appears to be Riotoro's CR1080, an ultra-compact enclosure that measures just 9.6 x 14.1 x 15.5 inches (WxHxD).

You're probably thinking, "Rio-who?" Riotoro is a relatively new outfit founded in 2015 and based in Los Angeles, California. It builds cases and peripherals like mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and fans.

As for the Prism CR1080, it sports a rather unique inverted layout that splits the interior living space down the middle, separating the motherboard, CPU, and graphics card (right side) from the power supply and storage drives (left side). It's an unusual setup, in that most cases that separate the main area from the PSU do it with a top and bottom chambered design; this one orients the components on both sides of the case.

This approach is what allows the Prism CR1080 to fit full-size components in a small space. You can roll with a mini-ITX or micro-ATX motherboard if you wish, but you can also shove a standard ATX motherboard in the Prism CR1080's belly, along with full-length graphics cards (there are seven expansion slots), which are viewable through a tinted side-panel window.

Here's a press image of the other side of the case. You can install a 2.5-inch SSD in the top left section and up to two 2.5-inch SSD or 3.5-inch HDDs in the top right bay. The bottom left is where up to a full-size ATX power supply goes, and you can see cable cutouts sitting to the right. Additionally, there's a vertically mounted 5.25-inch bay if you're still kicking around optical media.

For cooling, the case comes with a blue 120mm LED fan up front. There's room to add two more 120mm fans in the bottom and/or an 80mm fan in the storage bay.

Other features include two USB 3.0 ports, separate microphone and headphone ports, and power and reset switches, all on the top mounted I/O panel

The Riotoro Prism CR1080 is available now from Amazon for $80.