Red Dead Redemption 2 announced, but no PC confirmation for the time being

There you have it—after much speculation, teasing, and supposed domain registration, Red Dead Redemption 2 is happening. For console players.

"Red Dead Redemption 2 will release worldwide in Fall 2017 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems," reads a post on the Rockstar Newswire, alongside some busier sunset artwork than what surfaced the other day. "An epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland, the game's vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience."

No mention of PC as it stands, then, but given GTA 5's popularity round our way, we probably shouldn't give up hope just yet. Then again, the first Red Dead Redemption passed us by completely, so who knows. Judging by the comments flooding the above linked Newswire post, a number of desktop delegates don't appear best pleased with the exclusivity. Such is life.

In any event, Rockstar says it will launch a Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer at 11am EST/4pm BST on Thursday, October 20th.