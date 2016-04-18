Red Dead Redemption 2 map reportedly leaked

The absence of a Red Dead Redemption PC port remains one of gaming's greatest injustices, but will its inevitable sequel arrive on our platform? The answer, I'm afraid, is yet to be answered, but GTA 5's belated port gives us hope that it will. With those caveats in mind, cast your eyes over this reportedly leaked map from the sequel.

Originally posted on NeoGAF, TechRadar has claimed that a "source close to the development of the new Red Dead game" has confirmed that the map is legitimate. The report also claims that the game will in fact be a prequel to Red Dead Redemption, and takes place "just east" of the one we roamed in the previous game.

It's very much an unconfirmed rumour at this point, and besides: Rockstar might have decided – for some baffling reason – that the Red Dead series is a PC no-go zone. There are also rumours that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be announced at E3, but given Rockstar's habit of not turning up to the convention, that's probably another rumour to remain sceptical about.