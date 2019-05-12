Popular

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC appeared on a physics programmer's LinkedIn page

Once upon a time in the west.

Last year, a PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 appeared on the profile of a programmer who had worked for Rockstar Leeds until 2016 and was quickly removed. Now, the profile of a former physics programmer who worked for Rockstar Toronto until 2016 also has a listing for Read Dead Redemption 2 that mentions PC.

Nan Ma worked at Rockstar for six years and five months and his profile also lists credits for Max Payne 3 and Grand Theft Auto 5. Now he's the CEO and founder of a VR studio called Future Immersive.

Here's everything we know about whether we'll eventually see Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC or not.

Thanks, Reddit.

