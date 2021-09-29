Rebooted GamesMaster announces its new hosts

We recently reported on the long-overdue return of GamesMaster, a pioneering British TV show from the 90s, which will return to screens later this year with an all-new format and line-up. The show will be co-produced by Alaska TV and Future's Barcroft Studios (disclosure: Future owns PC Gamer), and now we know who'll be hosting it.

The lead presenter for the rebooted series is Robert Florence, who'll also be working as a creative consultant on the show. Florence's previous work in games includes the long-running cult favourite Consolevania, ostensibly a reviews show but also a series of gaming related comedy shorts, and the show Videogaiden which worked along similar lines. As well as games Florence is an established writer and actor of various shows including Burnistoun and The Scotts, and seems pretty chuffed to be taking on the role.

"I’m hugely honoured that I’ve been trusted with ushering a new generation of challengers to their glory or humiliation, under the unflinching gaze of the GamesMaster," says Florence. "I look forward to finding out how much I can get away with."

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Florence's co-hosts are Frankie Ward and Ty Logan. Ward will be a familiar face to PC Gamer likers, being one of the co-hosts of our PC Gaming Show at E3, but is also well-known to esports fans, having presented countless events across games from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to League of Legends. Heck, she's even cropped up in a game or two.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

This is Ty Logan’s first presenting gig, following his selection as one of E4’s faces of the future earlier this year. He's previously worked as an actor and writer, and is apparently "ready to thrash anyone at FIFA".

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The release announcing the new talent has a short blurb about what to expect from the revamped show: "the series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races and epic fights. Through virtual battles across a range of games, the competitors will try everything in their power to claim a legendary Golden Joystick Trophy. But whilst they play, they’ll be watched over by the all-knowing GamesMaster."

You guessed it: no word on the GamesMaster (though I reckon it's Simon Amstell). GamesMaster will premiere later this year on E4’s YouTube, before coming to the telly at a later date. Sign of the times eh.