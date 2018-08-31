Razer's Lancehead Tournament Edition gaming mouse is on sale for $38

Do you need a new gaming mouse? We have plenty of recommendations for the best gaming mouse, though if you're looking to score a rodent on sale, Best Buy is selling Razer's Lancehead Tournament Edition (wired) for $37.99 today.

That's a big savings over its $79.99 list price, and still priced quite a bit lower than its ~$60 street price.

The Lancehead is equipped with a "true 16,000 dpi" 5G sensor and mechanical mouse switches. It has nine programmable buttons in all, along with customizable Chroma (RGB) lighting, onboard memory, and an ambidextrous design.

Go here to grab this deal. You can also opt for the gunmetal gray version for $2 more, available here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.