Razer gives gaming peripherals an Overwatch themed makeover

Razer just released a bunch of themed gear for fans of Overwatch, Blizzard's upcoming squad-based, multiplayer shooter that's destined for PCs and consoles on May 24 (a week from today). Among the peripherals that are available now is a mouse, mouse mat, and keyboard. Come June, you can add an Overwatch themed headset to the pile, too.

The mouse is a DeathAdder Chroma with textured rubber side grips and a 10,000 DPI optical sensor. It also has five programmable buttons, on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment, 1,000Hz ultrapolling, and every other feature of the regular DeathAdder Chroma, a rodent we're quite fond of. The only difference here is the Overwatch color scheme and branding, along with fancy LED lighting effects that reacts to in-game action.

For the themed keyboard, Razer opted to go with its BlackWidow Chroma. It uses Razer's own mechanical key switches with 50g actuation force and a rated 80 million keystroke lifespan. Other features include fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording, a gaming mode that disables the Windows key, and of course the same lighting effects that tie in with Overwatch.

Rounding out the items that are available now is an Overwatch themed Goliathus Extended mouse mat. It measures 920mm (L) x 249mm (W) x 3mm (H) and is heavily textured to help with precise mouse movements and target tracking.

In June, Razer will add a Man O'War Tournament Edition headset to the mix of Overwatch peripherals. It includes a fully retractable MEMS mic with inline volume and mute controls, large 50mm neodymium magnet "gaming grade" drivers that Razer says are custom tuned for team chat and audio cues, and a splitter adapter using the headset on a variety of platforms.

"We’re proud to give Overwatch players an even more immersive experience with incredible audio and ideal hardware with custom-designed themes and in-game Chroma lighting effects," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "Overwatch is among the most dynamic and visually impressive games I’ve experienced in years, and the peripherals we’ve designed with Blizzard add a whole new dimension to the fun."

Here's a look at the lighting effects Razer's talking about:

The themed keyboard ($180/€220), mouse ($80/€100), and mouse mat ($35/€40) are all available now. Razer's Man O'War headset ($110/€130) ships next month, though you can place your pre-order today.