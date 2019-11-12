Razer DeathAdder Elite vs Razer Naga Trinity: which should you buy?

Depending on what games you play and how often, you may have already considered picking a specialized mouse for the job. Sure, you can play games on any old three button mouse, but to be faster on the draw you sometimes need to rebind keys to your mouse buttons. While lots of buttons may be ideal for MOBAs and MMOs, you want a great sensor to accurately track your fast reflexes in any FPS.

Razer's DeathAdder Elite and Naga Trinity are two evenly matched mice that perform well with any kind of game. They are both some of the best gaming mice out there, both wired and with optical sensors, but both have different features that make them better suited for some games over others.

Razer DeathAdder Elite

If shooters are your jam, the Razer DeathAdder Elite's sleek simplicity is its biggest draw. This mouse caters to avid FPS players. It's also good for casual MOBA or MMO players and great for everyday use. It's gone through various iterations since 2006, with its basic design being largely unchanged since then. (The Elite came out in 2016.) If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Just make slight improvements here and there.

Its main selling point is its 16,000 CPI optical sensor. It's based on Pixart's PMW-3389 sensor, which Razer says has 99.4% resolution accuracy and a 450 IPS rating (how many inches per second you can move the mouse before it stops tracking properly). That's as good as it gets when it comes to tracking, so you can be confident that it will keep up with any sudden movements, even if you need to quickly turn around in a horror game to see if you've outrun the monster.

Its seven button are fully programmable too, so if you want to rebind throwing grenades from your keyboard to one of the side buttons, that's totally doable. The center wheel has a raised texture, which makes it easier to grip and press down without accidentally rotating the wheel.

Ergonomically, the DeathAdder Elite's classic shape makes it comfortable for just about anyone with any kind of grip. And of course this Razer mouse has RGB lighting, which can be configured with its Synapse 2.0 software. Individuals with smaller hands should find this mouse easy to use, to.

Razer Naga Trinity (Image credit: Razer)

Razer Naga Trinity

If you spend the bulk of your time with MOBAs and MMOs rather than shooters, the Razer Naga Trinity might be your next go-to mouse. Also equipped with a 16,000 CPI optical sensor with a 450 IPS rating, this mouse has three interchangeable side panels, each with a different number of buttons. If you need a general purpose mouse or want to play a game like Tetris Effect, pop on the side panel with two buttons. For more serious play, there is a second panel with six buttons, and a third and final panel with 12.

All panel buttons are programmable, so if you are running out of macro space on your keyboard for your higher level MMO talents, you can move 'em over to the 12-button panel. These kind of multi-button might take some getting use to, but can shave off just enough time to stun an enemy before they land a critical hit. Unfortunately, individuals with small hands (or thumbs) might find it hard to reach the upper buttons unless they change their grip-style.

The ergonomic difference don't stop at the side panels; the Naga Trinity also has a "shelf" of sorts on the right side that cradles your pinky. Those with palm grips might appreciate the extra bit of comfort this offers—and button reach aside, the overall shape is comfortable for those with small hands, although those with large hands might find this mouse awkward. The trade-off of this shape is a more relaxed grip, which could slow you down just a hair in first person shooters.

Which one should you buy?

When it comes to Razer's DeathAdder Elite and Naga Trinity, the main decision point comes down to what games you play on a regular basis—and maybe your hand size. Gamers who enjoy a wide variety of games, or those who are dedicated MMO or MOBA players, will get the most out of the Naga Trinity. But for the shooter or adventure game-only kind of folks, the DeathAdder Elite is going to be your mouse of choice. When it comes to simplicity, the DeathAdder remains Razer's best mouse. Both have quality designs and quality optical sensors.

The other, final differences come down to the weight of each mouse and the price. The Naga Trinity is slightly heavier at 120 g, while the DeathAdder Elite is 105 g. On Razer's website, the Naga Trinity goes for $99.99, while the DeathAdder Elite goes for $69.99, on account of it not having swappable side panels. You should be able to grab either mouse for less, though, if you wait for an opportune sale.