Rainbow Six Siege system requirements announced

Ubisoft's team-based online FPS Rainbow Six Siege will, barring any surprise delays, be here in three weeks, which means this is a good time to let you know what sort of hardware you'll need to play it. The good news is that the short version is "not much," although you'll probably want more than the minimum if you want to defuse hostage situations in style. And by 'defuse', I mean 'shoot anyone who gives you side-eye"...

Minimum requirement:

Supported OS - Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions required)

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions required) Processor - Intel Core i3 560 @ 3.3 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 945 @ 3.0 GHz

Intel Core i3 560 @ 3.3 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 945 @ 3.0 GHz RAM - 6GB

6GB Video Card - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 5870 (DirectX-11 compliant with 1GB of VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 5870 (DirectX-11 compliant with 1GB of VRAM) DVD ROM Drive - DVD-ROM Dual Layer

DVD-ROM Dual Layer Sound - DirectX® 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

DirectX® 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers Hard Drive - 30GB

30GB Multiplayer - Broadband connection with 256kbps upstream or faster

Recommended spec:

Supported OS - Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions required)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions required) Processor - Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz or better or AMD FX-8120 @ 3.1 Ghz or better

Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz or better or AMD FX-8120 @ 3.1 Ghz or better RAM - 8GB

8GB Video Card - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (or GTX760 / GTX960) or AMD Radeon HD 7970 (or R9 280x [2GB VRAM] / R9 380 / Fury X)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (or GTX760 / GTX960) or AMD Radeon HD 7970 (or R9 280x [2GB VRAM] / R9 380 / Fury X) DVD ROM Drive - DVD-ROM Dual Layer

DVD-ROM Dual Layer Sound - DirectX® 9.0c compatible sound card 5.1 with latest drivers

DirectX® 9.0c compatible sound card 5.1 with latest drivers Hard Drive - 47GB

47GB Multiplayer - Broadband connection with 512kbps upstream or faster

Ubisoft was also kind enough to provide a more specific breakdown of video cards that will be supported at release:

NVIDIA - GeForce GTX460 or better, GTX560 or better, GTX650 or better, GTX750 or better, or any card from the GT900 and Titan Series

GeForce GTX460 or better, GTX560 or better, GTX650 or better, GTX750 or better, or any card from the GT900 and Titan Series AMD - Radeon HD5870 or better, HD6870 or better, HD7770 or better, R7 260X or better, or any card from the R-300 series and Fury X

Furthermore, "Laptop models of these cards may work but are not supported. These chipsets are the only ones that will run this game. Additional chipsets may be supported after release."

Earlier this month Ubisoft revealed its plan for the first year of post-release Rainbow Six Siege support, which will include four new maps, eight new operators—they're the guys with the guns—plus new game modes and cosmetic items. Most of it will be unlockable via "Renown," earned through playing the game, and of course players lacking the time and/or inclination to sink the requisite hours into it may also purchase the extra content through real-money transactions.