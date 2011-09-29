Popular

Rage trailer shows pre-order bonuses, explodes mutants with spiked gauntlets

If you pre-order Rage your copy will be upgraded to the Anarchy edition. This adds an extra barrel to your shotgun, adds some spiked gauntlets for messier punching and adds some new armour, which doesn't seem especially valuable in an FPS, but hey, it's red and shiny. You can see all of the pre-order items in action in the trailer above. Rage is out on October 4 in the US, October 7 in Europe, and is shaping up to be a meaty, no nonsense mutant shoot with some spectacular toys .

Tom Senior

