Rage trailer explodes out of Quakecon

The latest Rage trailer proves that there's more to Rage's wasteland than blasted desert. Giant robots, shock troopers and glowing labs all get added to Rage's "things to blow up with comedy weapons" list. The exploding boomerang, spider robots and balloon bombs we see make up just a fraction of Rage's mischievous arsenal. The crafting system will let you make much more.

We've seen so much of Rage recently, it feels as though it should be out tomorrow. In reality, we've got another whole two months to wait. It's out on October 4 in the US and October 7 in Europe.