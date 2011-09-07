Popular

Rage system requirements revealed

Bethesda have sketched out the Rage system requirements on the Bethblog . How will your machine react to the powerful new id Tech 5 engine, with a sigh of relief, or tears of water-cooled sorrow? In fact, if your rig needs water cooling, it'll probably run Rage just fine. See the minimum and recommended requirements below.

Minimum:

  • OS: Win XP SP3, Vista, Win 7

  • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or Equivalent AMD

  • Memory: 2GB

  • Hard Disk Space: 25GB

  • Video Card: GeForce 8800, Radeon HD 4200

Recommended:

  • OS: Win XP SP3, Vista, Win 7

  • Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad or Equivalent AMD

  • Memory: 4GB

  • Hard Disk Space: 25GB

  • Video Card: GeForce 9800 GTX, ATI Radeon HD 5550

