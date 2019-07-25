Rage 2 update adds New Game Plus mode and Wolfenstein voice pack

Rage 2's second update might inspire you to kick off another playthrough, throwing a New Game Plus mode into the mix, along with an Ironman mode, a new ultra nightmare difficulty and a lot more. It's out today.

Once you've finished the Project Dagger storyline and completed the Arks, you can fire up NG+ and start again, but with all your weapons, abilities, upgrades and vehicles. You'll also net yourself some new weapon skins. Each time you play through the game, it will get trickier.

If it still ends up being a bit too easy, you can try your luck at Ironman mode, where you've just got one life and losing it means game over. Then there's the new "crazy hard" difficulty level.

On top of that you've got cheat codes, a voice pack with Wolfenstein's BJ Blazkowicz, new weapons skins and the ability to disable tutorials and skip some intro dialogue. The full list of improvements and bug fixes is below:

Quality of life improvements

Pop-up notifications no longer pause the game.

Camera Deadzone slider adjustment added to controller options.

Flashlight added for navigating dark areas (hold Focus to activate).

You can now skip Aunt Prowley’s dialog in the opening mission.

Added an option to disable Ark tutorials.

Tracking projects now shows progress on HUD.

New options to turn off Damage and Kill notifications on crosshair.

"You Call That a Wingstick?" and TV Fatal voice packs auto-granted after Bethesda.net account link (previously required buying from Wasteland Wizard).

Bug fixes

ChazCar vehicle no longer misaligns Walker through the chassis when at an angle.

Fixed an issue where you could not fast travel to Kvasir’s lab when there was an objective marker on the location.

Fixed an issue where combat music did not play correctly when playing through “The Ranger” mission.

Fixed an issue where the Prowley hologram subtitles did not match VO dialog in Japanese.

Fixed an issue where you could get stuck attempting to access Authority HQ prior to Project Dagger.

Fixed an issue where bullet decals and blood stopped appearing in the game world after long fights.

Fixed an issue where the game may freeze while navigating the Phoenix weapon upgrades menu.

Player is no longer able to drive vehicles into the Ruined Shaft crusher nest.

Shop vendor VO no longer overlaps with itself.

Opening storage containers now correctly plays sound effects.

Breaking wooden barricades no longer leaves floating spikes behind.

Added two log entries for Bridge of Ned.

Mutie explosion sound effects no longer play when the player turns off all sounds.

Prowley’s VO no longer plays twice in the presidio.

It got a respectable 70 from us, with Andy Kelly calling it an "exceptional shooter cursed by a bland world" in his Rage 2 review. It's not a bad time to grab it, as it's currently 50 percent off on Steam during the QuakeCon sale.