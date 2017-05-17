PES 2018 release date set, PC version 'to the standard of leading console iterations'

Despite Pro Evolution Soccer playing some of the best digital football of its career, FIFA is still the best recreation of the beautiful game on PC. That's according to our reviews of both Konami and EA's latest offerings, where the former was criticised for its lacklustre PC port.

PES 2018 now has a launch date—September 14—and casts its focus on improving its PC profile. A statement reads: "Centred on the concept that PES 2018 is 'Where Legends are Made', the new game hits the floor running with new features, new ways to play, a PC version to the standard of the leading console iterations, and an unrivalled gameplay experience."

A new user interface; improvements to dribbling, ball control and set pieces; better lighting and contextual shielding all serve to bolster last year's 2017 outing—with its PC guise said to have undergone "substantial" improvements.

The statement continues: "The game will also be available via Steam in a version that has undergone substantial improvements in terms of aesthetics and content, ensuring the game enjoys parity with the current gen formats."

PES 2018 is due September 14, 2017.