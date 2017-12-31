PC Gamer's biggest news stories of 2017

PC Gamer's best features of 2017 explored everything from how Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are hurting gamers , to the Skyrim sex modding community where almost no taboo is off limits . It goes without saying that we're proud of the longform work we produced this year, however 2017 also brought with it a bucket-load of entertaining news stories.

Net neutrality, for example, caused a stir in the US recently—while Belgium declared loot boxes gambling on the opposite side of the pond. Newcomer PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds made the headlines on more than one occasion, whereas old heads Terraria and Grand Theft Auto 5 proved their enduring relevance by popping up throughout the year.

With 2018 almost upon us, here's a look back at PC Gamer's ten most read news stories from January through December, 2017.

10. Verizon VP jokes at planting a 'brainwashed' FCC chairman, Ajit Pai says 'awesome'

A leaked video shows Ajit Pai, the FCC chair, joking about being a Verizon plant.

9. GTA 5 PC system requirements announced

Most likely due to the long-standing success of GTA Online, people still want to know if their setup can handle the fifth main series Grand Theft Auto.

8. Stardew Valley multiplayer mod lets you play online co-op right now

Official multiplayer support is due next year, however buddy up now with this nifty mod.

7. Belgium's Justice Minister calls for loot box ban in Europe

Belgium's Gaming Commission investigates the legalities of loot box gambling.

6. PUBG exec clarifies objection to Fortnite Battle Royale: 'it's not about the idea itself, it's about Epic Games'

PUBG developer Bluehole/PUBG Corp says its game was used to promote battle royale 'em up Fortnite "without [their] knowledge".

5. Playerunknown bans popular PUBG streamer, warns that words have consequences

Popular PUBG streamer Dr. DisRespect gets banned for intentionally killing a teammate.

4. PUBG players are farming for $300 skirts by going AFK

PUBG encounters thrifty idlers.

3. Terraria 1.3.5 patch readies the game for Re-Logic's "secret" update plan

The patch that added 4K support, zoom sliders, and new languages.

2. Popular PUBG streamer DrDisrespect takes hiatus after confessing to infidelity

One of Twitch's biggest personalities is taking time off to focus on his family.

1. Conan Exiles has an 'endowment' slider and genital physics

You're a dirty lot, you are. Fun fact: Badgers composer Mr. Weebl created a song about the slider following Chris' tweets about the above.

And so onto 2018. See you all on the other side!