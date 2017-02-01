'Badgers' musician creates NSFW music video celebrating Conan Exiles' dong physics

To quickly catch you up on Monday's revelations: Conan Exiles, Funcom's Early Access survival game, has an endowment slider that lets players adjust the size of their character's penis and breasts. It also sports plenty of jiggly physics, much to the delight of what appears to be the entire internet. And now, it even has a song.

Musician and animator Jonti Picking, known as Mr. Weebl or just Weebl, has created a song celebrating the dong slider and bouncing ball bag, and made a video to accompany the wang-jangling, sack-waggling gifs I posted yesterday (NSFW, obviously). You may already be familiar with Weebl's work, such as Badgers and Amazing Horse.

Please note: Weebl's video, embedded below, shows Conan Exiles' growing and shrinking dongs, bouncing testicles, butt cracks and taints, and the lyrics contain phrases such as "Conan Exiles has got a winky slider" and "Boing boing boing goes the ball bag."

You've been warned.

I wrote you a banging choon to go with this @screencuisine pic.twitter.com/UIXk7dcInKFebruary 1, 2017

Personally, I think the song is catchy as hell, and found myself absentmindedly singing it this morning while walking my dog (not a euphemism). It is also the first time in my life someone has written me a 'banging choon' so I am pretty damn happy about it.

You can find more of Weebl's music and animation on his YouTube channel.