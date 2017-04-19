Terraria 1.3.5 patch readies the game for Re-Logic's "secret" update plan

The Terraria 1.3.5 update, with support for 4K graphics, interface scale and zoom sliders, new language localizations, and a good number of bug fixes, is now live. Developer Re-Logic said the update isn't content-heavy, but "will provide a solid foundation from which we can execute our other secret Terraria update plans—and we are pretty sure you will find those exciting!"

"This update represents one part of the team's vision for what we have called 1.3.5 to this point, and is focused on polishing and fixing up some issues that have needed addressing as well as bringing some long-requested features to the game," the studio wrote. "Admittedly, it is a bit light on "more content", however, we wanted to go ahead and get these ready-to-go features out to players now rather than making everyone wait until all of the other stuff is completed."

There are some new pieces of furniture in the update and a couple of armor sets, but the big hook is the 4K support and the ability to adjust the scale of the interface and zoom in and out on the gameworld. For non-English-speaking players, the "professional localizations" are probably pretty nice too: The game now supports Russian, Simplified Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese, and Polish, along with German, Italian, French, and Spanish.

"The other part of this update will be focused on a list of things that the team feels needs a fresh look (rebalancing/tweaking/polishing) as well as some areas that we feel were overlooked or forgotten when we were working on the past several updates," Re-Logic wrote. "For now, enjoy these handful of goodies (especially our non-English speaking fans), look forward to a second round to come... and towards even bigger things down the road."

The full patch notes are below.

Features:

Greatly improved rendering and overall gameplay on resolutions larger than 1080p

Added Zoom and UI scale sliders in the in-game settings menu

Added most of the main menu's settings to the in-game settings menu

Dungeons in newly generated worlds now contain new furniture

Added a crystal furniture set, and expanded other furniture sets

Added Arkhalis's and Leinfors' developer armor sets

NPCs who are manually assigned to a room will attempt to return to it when they respawn after being slain

Improved stability on Mac OS X and Linux

Improved visuals on many different things

Improved Retro lighting consistency

Fixes: