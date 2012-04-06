Evan's fresh from a hands-on with Far Cry 3, Chris is still in shock from Aliens: Colonial Marines, Tyler's getting a little tired of Kickstarter projects, and GamesRadar's Hollander Cooper drops by for a vicious chatdown concerning Star Wars Battlefront, Notch's new game, and augmented reality.
PC Gamer US Podcast 312: Never Cry Alien
