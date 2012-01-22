This week, Lt. Logan, Chris #1 and Chris #2, and intern soldiers Greg and Gavin hunkered down in the PCG compound to prepare for all-out war on crappy legislation. Gavin gives us the scoop on the new TOR flashpoint, Kaon Under Siege, Greg patents his ingenious idea for 3D printers, and Logan lights a torch and passes out pitchforks around the office in preparation to take down SOPA.

PC Gamer US Podcast 301: Drop the SOPA

