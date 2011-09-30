PC Gamer Digital is a go, and as the rest of the staff skips with glee throughout the office, Lucas, Evan, Dan, Chris, and Greg take to the recording studio to make good on their ancient podcasting pact. This week, we're talking PCG Digital, even more LoL: Dominion ownage, the Battlefield 3 beta, TOR's release date, and more. And get on your earmuffs, kiddies: Evan's channeling his inner sailor this week.

PC Gamer US Podcast 289: Mechs-ico

