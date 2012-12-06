Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 80 - That's So Escort Mission

By

Chris, Marsh and Tom Senior discuss Darksiders 2, Little Inferno, Long Live the Queen, Super Hexagon, Far Cry 3 and much more. Features at least two rants, the Steam charts, and your questions from Twitter.

Show notes:

Awful if true answers:

  • Darksiders II developers Vigil have not been closed.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
See comments