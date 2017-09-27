PC Gamer UK podcast 53: Death of the Outsider, South Park, Paladins, Heat Signature

After an impromptu summer holiday, Samuel and Phil return with PC Gamer’s new deputy editor, Philippa Warr. We apologise for our month long break, and launch into an (ethically sound, disclaimer containing) chat about Heat Signature, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Paladins: Champions of the Realm and South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Also, we try to remember how to podcast.

Download: Episode 53: I got my head a bit too stuck in online. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Discussed: Heat Signature, Paladins: Champions of the Realm, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Starring: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Philippa Warr