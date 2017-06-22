PC Gamer UK Podcast 47: E3 special

It’s the PC Gamer E3 special! Samuel, who was at E3, and Phil, who watched it at home in his pants, gather to discuss their most anticipated games from the Electronic Three. Was EA’s conference an influencer too far? Is Assassin’s Creed Origins any good? And was Metal Gear Survive really Samuel’s game of the show? All of this, and some reader questions.
Discussed: The Electrically Entertaining Extravaganza (Three)
